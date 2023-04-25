Egypt Says Its Embassy Staff Killed In Sudan Amid Violence

Sudan Crisis: More than 400 people have been killed in unrest between two generals in Sudan.

Egypt's foreign ministry said on Monday that the assistant administrative attache at its embassy in Khartoum has been killed amid fighting between rival military factions in the Sudanese capital.

"Muhammad El Gharrawi, was killed as he was driving to the embassy to follow up the procedures of the evacuations of the Egyptians stranded in Sudan," the ministry said in a statement.

The Sudanese army, which originally reported that Egypt's assistant military attache had been killed, corrected its statement, saying the assistant administrative attache had been killed by fire from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

