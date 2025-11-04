"Stung 100 Times": Father, Son Killed By Giant Hornets On Vacation

An American man, along with his 15-year-old son, died after being stung by a swarm of Asian giant hornets during a vacation in Laos, The Times reported. Asian giant hornets are said to be the world's largest type of hornet, with their venom having the potential to cause severe pain, allergic reactions and in this case, even death.

The tragic incident happened on October 15 when Daniel Owen, a 47-year-old headmaster of a private school in Vietnam, and his son, Cooper, were zip-lining in an eco-adventure resort near Luang Prabang on the Mekong River.

Owen, originally from Idaho, US, had lived abroad for nearly two decades. He was living with his son and wife, Jessica, in Vietnam before he died.

They were attacked by the hornets, which can grow up to two inches long with a quarter-inch stinger, as they attempted to descend from a tree with their guide. The report mentioned that the hornets had swarmed them and stung them over 100 times. Their whole bodies were covered in red spots.

Dr Phanomsay Phakan, who treated them at the Phakan Arocavet Clinic, described the situation as "very, very painful" and "very dangerous". He said he had never seen a death in his 20-year career, calling this incident "unprecedented".

"Their whole bodies were covered in red spots. It was very, very painful. A lot of stings, more than 100, over the whole body. I thought already that it's a very dangerous situation because I had never seen it as bad as that," Dr Phakan said as quoted in the report.

They were conscious and showing no immediate signs of anaphylactic shock when they were rushed to the hospital. But unfortunately lost their lives in a few hours.

The eco-park calls it an "unforeseeable" accident

The eco-park, Green Jungle Park, where the tragedy occurred, described the accident as an "unforeseeable natural" occurrence.

"Green Jungle Park extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Daniel and Cooper Owen. Following this incident, we have reviewed all existing procedures. This event is unprecedented in our experience and, to our understanding, in Luang Prabang as well. It was an unforeseeable and extraordinary natural occurrence," a spokesman for the park said, quoted in the report.