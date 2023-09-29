Study Reveals 60% Increased Risk Of Heart Attacks And Strokes In Marijuana Addicts

New medical research has revealed an increased risk of cardiovascular problems, including heart attacks and strokes, among individuals grappling with marijuana addiction. The study, published in the peer-reviewed journal 'Addiction', reported a 60% higher risk of experiencing their initial cardiovascular event for adults misusing cannabis, as per The New York Post.

The study shows that Canadians dealing with cannabis use disorders face a substantially elevated risk of cardiovascular issues compared to those without such disorders, although it doesn't definitively establish a causal link. The research, which includes an eight-year analysis of data from roughly 60,000 Canadians, indicates a potential under-diagnosis of this addiction. Lead author Dr. Anees Bahji was quoted by The New York Post as saying, "Our study doesn't provide enough information to say that cannabis use disorder causes adverse cardiovascular disease events, but we can go so far as to say that Canadians with cannabis use disorder appear to have a much higher risk of cardiovascular disease than people without the disorder."

Between January 2012 and December 2019, the study found that 2.4 per cent of people with the disorder experienced their first cardiovascular disease event, in contrast to only 1.5 per cent in the control group. These events encompassed peripheral vascular disease, heart attacks, and strokes.

Even individuals initially considered as healthy due to the absence of known medical conditions, prescriptions, and infrequent doctor visits still faced a 1.4-fold higher risk of developing heart issues. This heightened risk may be attributed to these participants' self-perceived health, potentially causing them to overlook early signs of declining cardiovascular well-being.

This study aligns with existing research highlighting potential health risks associated with frequent cannabis use. Research presented to the American College of Cardiology earlier this year also indicated that regular marijuana use is linked to an increased risk of heart disease. Additionally, individuals who use marijuana regularly have a greater likelihood of developing coronary artery disease compared to non-users.

Following the legalisation of recreational marijuana in 2021, an estimated 2.7 million New Yorkers were reported to use it at least once a month. Several specialists advise individuals using marijuana to disclose this information to their healthcare providers.

Heart disease is a global leading cause of death, responsible for roughly one in every five fatalities in the United States, with someone succumbing to it approximately every 33 seconds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.