Stock Markets, Tariff War With China: Trump Dominates This Week's Headlines

High drama on stock markets and tensions with China mixed with lighter fare for Donald Trump this week as he again dominated the news agenda for seven days.

- Real pressure -

Trump signed an executive order lifting water-pressure restrictions on showerheads, a move the White House said would "make America's showers great again."

Trump has long complained about inadequate water pressure in American bathrooms which he blames on environmental regulations.

"I like to take a nice shower, to take care of my beautiful hair," he said. "I have to stand under the shower for 15 minutes till it gets wet. It comes out drip, drip, drip. It's ridiculous."

- 'Yippy' market -

Trump called for everyone to "be cool" and added "this is a great time to buy" shortly before he reversed his tariff trade policy.

He later admitted that people "were getting yippy" -- a golf term used to describe a loss of nerve.

In a separate speech, Trump claimed countries hit by tariffs were calling him up and "kissing my ass" as they seek better deals with the United States.

- Military parade? No -

The White House pushed back against reports that it is planning a military parade in Washington on June 14, the 250th anniversary of the founding of the US Army -- and Trump's 79th birthday.

Trump floated the idea of holding a grand military parade in Washington during his first term after attending a Bastille Day parade in France.

It never materialized, however, after the Pentagon said it could cost $92 million and concerns were raised that tanks and other heavy military vehicles would damage the city's streets.

- Gulf of press access -

A judge ordered the White House to restore the Associated Press's access to Trump's official events.

AP journalists and photographers have been barred from the Oval Office and Air Force One because the news agency continues referring to the "Gulf of Mexico" -- and not the "Gulf of America" as decreed by Trump.

The judge said the ban violated the First Amendment to the US Constitution, which guarantees freedom of speech and of the press. The White House has appealed.

- Vance and peasants -

China condemned remarks by Vice President JD Vance in which he said the United States had for too long borrowed money from "Chinese peasants."

"China's position on China-US economic and trade relations has been made very clear," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said.

"It is surprising and sad to hear such ignorant and impolite words from this vice president."

