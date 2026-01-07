Stability, Recovery, Transition: US Outlines 3-Phase Plan For Venezuela

The United States has a three-step plan for Venezuela that will begin with stabilising the country after US forces seized leader Nicolas Maduro on Saturday, overseeing the country's recovery, and finally a transition, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday.

"We don't want it descending into chaos," said Rubio, speaking after briefing US senators on the Trump administration's plan for the Latin American country.

"The second phase will be a phase that we call recovery, and that is ensuring that American, Western and other companies have access to the Venezuelan market in a way that's fair.

"Also, at the same time, begin to create the process of reconciliation nationally within Venezuela, so that the opposition forces can be amnestied and released and from prisons or brought back to the country, and begin to rebuild civil society," Rubio added. "And then the third phase, of course, will be one of transition."



