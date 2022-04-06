Sri Lanka Crisis LIVE Updates: Sri Lankan President Revokes State Of Emergency; Protests Spread

Sri Lanka Crisis LIVE Updates: Public anger is at a fever pitch in Sri Lanka as protests spread.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa revoked the emergency rule ordinance that had gone into effect on April 1 yesterday as protests spread in the island country amid the nation's worst economic crisis in decades.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sri Lanka's President lost his parliamentary majority as former allies urged his resignation.

Severe shortages of food, fuel and other essentials -- along with record inflation and crippling power cuts -- have inflicted widespread misery in the country's most painful downturn since 1948.

Massive protests reflect public anger which is at a fever pitch in the country of 22 million.

Public anger is at a fever pitch, with crowds attempting to storm the homes of several government figures since the weekend and large demonstrations elsewhere. Students were seen marching towards the Prime Minister's house in rain this evening.

Here are the LIVE updates on Sri Lanka Crisis:

