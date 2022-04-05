Lankan Students March In Rain To PM's House As Protests Spiral: 10 Points

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's ruling coalition lost majority in parliament after at least 41 lawmakers walked out of the alliance today.

The opposition has dismissed President Rajapaksa's invitation to join a unity government as "nonsensical". The opposition has demanded that the President resign in view of the worsening shortages of food, fuel and medicines.

Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa has called for abolishing the Executive Presidential system, claiming while every government makes similar promises, they end up strengthening the system.

Lawyers and students hit the streets today, marching in the rain, despite police warning to protesters. The Lankan police are reviewing video footage of the protests to arrest lawbreakers.

A hunt is on for a uniformed man who, video footage shows, had joined the protest march on Monday. The clip has been widely circulated.

Amid acute shortage of medicines and life-saving drugs, the Lankan government has declared a "health emergency".

The entire Lankan cabinet except President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, resigned on Sunday.

Today, one of the four ministers appointed yesterday -- Finance Minister Ali Sabry - also resigned.

Sri Lanka is currently experiencing a severe economic crisis, with the country's government running out of foreign currency and unable to pay for basic imports such as fuel, food, and other necessities.