Sri Lanka Crisis Live Updates: Opposition Rejects President's Unity Offer As Crisis Escalates

Sri Lanka's opposition has dismissed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's invitation to join a unity government as "nonsensical" and instead demanded he resigns over the country's worsening shortages of food, fuel and medicines.

Mr Rajapaksa's overture came as armed troops looked to quell more demonstrations over what the government acknowledges is the country's worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948.

Every member of Sri Lanka's cabinet except the president and his elder brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, resigned late Sunday.

Apr 05, 2022 07:15 (IST) Night Protest Again Outside Lankan President's Secretariat

A massive protest has started near the presidential secretariat of crisis-hit Sri Lanka, blocking the nearby roads the day after the resignation of the entire Lankan cabinet.