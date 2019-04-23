Wife, Sister Of Colombo Bomber Killed In Blasts On Sunday

Police informed Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court that the suicide bomber at Shangri-La was identified as Insan Seelavan, factory owner, says the Daily Mirror

World | | Updated: April 23, 2019 19:37 IST
A string of suicide bombings in three Sri Lankan cities on Sunday left 321 people dead


Colombo: 

The wife and sister of a suicide bomber who struck the Shangri-La Hotel in the Sri Lankan capital were killed in the last of the eight deadly blasts that rocked the country on Easter Sunday.

According to the Daily Mirror, the police informed Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court on Monday that the suicide bomber at the Shangri-La had been identified as Insan Seelavan, owner of a factory.

The report said that when a police team entered a house in the Colombo suburb of Orugodawatta at Dematagoda for a search, a suicide bomber blew himself up, causing the concrete floor of the two-storey building to come crashing down.

It instantly killed three policemen as well as the wife and sister of the Shangri-La suicide bomber, the police told the court.

Nine employees of Seelavan's factory were among 24 arrested in connection with the bombings and have been remanded by the court till May 6.

A string of suicide bombings in three Sri Lankan cities on Sunday left 321 people dead and over 500 injured.



Sri Lanka Bomb Blastsri lanka blast 2019Shangri-La Hotel

