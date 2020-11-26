South Korean President Vows To Work With China To End War: Report

Moon Jae-in made the remarks at a meeting with visiting Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi. (File)

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday that he will continue to work with China to end war and build lasting peace on the Korean peninsula, his office said.

President Moon made the remarks at a meeting with visiting Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi, who told him that bilateral ties will overcome the coronavirus pandemic to forge an advanced partnership, the presidential Blue House said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)