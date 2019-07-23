'Warning Shots Fired At Russian Plane After Airspace Breach': South Korea

The aircraft was shot after airspace breach. (Representational)

South Korea said it fired warning shots at a Russian military aircraft on Tuesday after it violated the country's airspace off its east coast.

The Russian jet breached South Korean airspace twice prompting the Air Force to scramble fighter jets and fire warning shots, an official at the Joint Chiefs of Staff told AFP.

It was the first time a Russian plane has violated South Korean airspace, the official said, adding that the military was investigating.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.