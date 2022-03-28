South China Sea Level Has Risen By 150 mm Since 1900: Study

The South China Sea is not important only for China, but also for other countries of the region

South China Sea's sea level has risen by 150 mm since 1900, according to researchers from the South China Sea Institute of Oceanology.

The study, carried out by the researchers under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and other institutions in the country, focused on Porites coral, a wide-spread coral in the South China Sea with a high growth rate, clear annual growth layer and sensitive response to the change of seawater environment, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The researchers analyzed the correlation mechanism between the oxygen stable isotopes of Porites coral and sea level, sea surface salinity, sea surface temperature and rainfall of the South China Sea, and reconstructed the sea level record at an annual resolution.

The study showed that the sea level fell by 0.73 mm per year from 1850 to 1900, and then rose by 1.31 mm per year from 1900 to 2015. The sea-level rise in the South China Sea has accelerated, rising by 3.75 mm per year since 1993, Xinhua reported.

The study found that the sea-level changes in the South China Sea may be the result of a combination of solar activity and greenhouse gases from 1850 to 1950, and greenhouse gases may have been the dominant factor behind the rapid rise of sea level since 1950.

The study was published in the journal Palaeogeography, Palaeoclimatology, Palaeoecology, the news agency added.

The SCS is not important only for China, but also for other countries of the region and the world as about USD 4 trillion or one-third of the global maritime trade passes through it.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)