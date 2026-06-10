29-Year-Old Woman Dies In Office Washroom After Bosses Repeatedly Denied Sick Leave

A 29-year-old South African woman, Gcina Dhladhla, was found dead in an office washroom after her repeated requests for sick leave were denied, Eyewitness News reported. Dhladhla worked as a call centre agent at Cartrack in Rosebank. Family and colleagues noted that she had been feeling severely unwell and exhausted, yet her leave requests were rejected prior to her collapse. Furthermore, a report by the Sowetan claimed that rather than rushing her to a private medical facility directly across the street, her manager was allegedly discussing who would cover the financial costs of her treatment if she were hospitalised.

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Colleague blames the company

An anonymous colleague told the media outlet that the company "contributed a lot to Gcina's death".

"On Friday, she was on her knees crying, saying, 'I'm sick, guys, and I'm still scheduled to work on Saturday despite telling them that I'm not doing well,'" the colleague said as quoted, further adding that Dhladhla was visibly distressed the day before her death.

"What makes me sad the most is that on Wednesday, around 6.30 pm, our team leader called her into the office. I didn't hear what they were discussing, but as they were talking, I saw her removing her glasses and crying."

"They [the company] contributed a lot to Gcina's death. I know we cannot prevent death, but she didn't deserve to die in a toilet like that. Maybe her family could have rushed her to hospital, and that could have saved her life. Or at least she could have died in the presence of her loved ones instead of alone in a toilet cubicle. Her death was not dignified," colleague added.

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Family says "nothing" was done

Nomusa, Dhladhla's aunt, claimed that she had submitted two sick leave applications in the past few days citing her health.

"I had to call an ambulance from a private hospital because the manager [at Cartrack] went to Rosebank Clinic to inquire about the costs instead of focusing on saving my niece's life. They were worried about who was going to pay," Nomusa said as quoted by the media outlet.

"They [managers at Cartrack] told me they were waiting for an ambulance, but they did not have a reference number. They kept telling me that her pulse was low, but nothing was done to rush her to the hospital and save her life."

Company rejects allegation

As per the report, Lauren Human, director of corporate affairs at Cartrack, said, "Our on-site first responders were equipped with an automatic external defibrillator, and emergency medical services were immediately called to the scene."

The incident has raised questions about workplace policies on employee health and sick leave approvals. Dhladhla's case has sparked broader discussion about the importance of allowing employees to take sick leave without fear, and the responsibility employers have to respond to health concerns raised by staff.