South African Who Flew Drone Near Vatican Expelled From Italy

Police arrested the 25-year-old man as he flew his drone over the main Via della Conciliazione that leads towards Saint Peter's Square where the pope was leading Sunday prayers.

World | | Updated: September 19, 2018 19:53 IST
It is illegal to overfly in Rome, including with a drone as per security measures (Representational)

Rome, Italy: 

A South African man has been ordered to leave Italy after flying his drone near the Vatican, Italian police said on Wednesday.

Police arrested the 25-year-old as he flew his drone over the main Via della Conciliazione that leads towards Saint Peter's Square where the pope was leading Sunday prayers.

"He was given an order to leave the country and his drone and camera confiscated," Rome police said in a statement.

The South African embassy declined to comment his arrest and expulsion.

Under Rome's strict security measures, it is illegal to overfly the city, including with a drone.

Two French tourists flying a drone near the Colosseum last year were fined around 3,000 euros ($3,500) and had their equipment confiscated and destroyed, police said.



