Ukraine Deploys 201 Drone Experts To Middle East To Counter Iran-Made Shahed

Ukraine has begun deploying dozens of its drone-defence specialists across the Middle East and Gulf, responding to requests from partner nations seeking help against Iran-made Shahed drones.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said 201 Ukrainian experts are already operating in countries including the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia-with more on the way-as regional tensions escalate amid Iran's drone and missile attacks on US assets.

In a statement, Zelensky said the teams were already operating in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, while additional personnel were on their way to Kuwait.

"Right now, there are 201 Ukrainians in the Middle East and Gulf region. And another 34 are ready to deploy. These are military experts, experts who know how to help, how to defend against Shahed drones," said Zelensky. "We are working with several other countries – agreements are already in place," he added.

"We do not want this terror of the Iranian regime against its neighbours to succeed," Zelensky added.

He said that Ukraine has sent its team on the request of its partner countries, including the United States, calling it part of a bigger "drone deal".

In a March 13 interview, however, Trump downplayed the need for Ukraine's support. He said the US already has better drone technology and does not need help from Kyiv.

"The last person we need help from is Zelensky. We don't need (Ukraine's) help. We know more about drones than anybody. We have the best drones in the world, actually," Trump said, according to Kyiv Post.

The development comes amid rising tensions in Middle East, where Iran, in response to the US and Israel's unilateral war, launched drones and missiles on America's assets in the Gulf.

They targeted US military bases, diplomatic missions, and even civilian areas across the region.

At the same time, Ukraine, which has faced similar attacks from Iranian-made Shahed drones since 2022 when Russia began its war, is now using its experience to help other countries defend against such threats.

In one major attack in July 2025, Russia even launched over 700 drones at once, many of them Shahed drones or similar decoys. Zelensky said sometimes it takes just 2–3 interceptors to shoot down one incoming drone.

"If a Shahed needs to be stopped in the Emirates, we can do it. If it needs to be stopped in Europe or the United Kingdom, we can do it. It is a matter of technology, investment, and cooperation," Zelensky added, according to Al Jazeera.