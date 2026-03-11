"Like Star Wars": Video Shows Ukraine Taking Out Russian Shahed Drone

A video of Ukrainian air defence fighters intercepting a Russian Shahed drone mid-air has surfaced on social media. The footage shows fighters from the 92nd Assault Bridge of Ukraine shooting down a drone in what many viewers say mirrors a scene straight out of Star Wars.

The video shows air defence soldiers tracking an incoming drone in the sky. Moments later, a missile is launched from a military vehicle towards the target. The missile reaches the drone and strikes it in mid-air.

In seconds, the drone bursts into flames, with a cloud of smoke spreading across the sky.

It looks like a scene from Star Wars: fighters of the 92nd Assault Brigade's air defense unit shooting down a Russian Shahed drone. pic.twitter.com/Myn4TETVPb — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) March 10, 2026

Two days ago, Ukraine carried out a rare military operation described as "shoot the archer, not the arrow." Instead of only destroying drones in the air, Ukraine targeted the base where the drones were stored and launched.

According to a statement from Ukraine's General Staff, long-range missile units and special operations forces attacked a Russian military site believed to hold Shahed attack drones and their launch systems. These drones have been widely used by Russia to strike Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

According to the Kyiv Post, the strikes targeted locations close to Donetsk, which is now under Russian control, and were carried out with weapons supplied by the West (NATO). On Saturday morning, the initial round of attacks took place with huge explosions heard close to Donetsk's airport.

A statement from the Armed Forces of Ukraine said the attack used US-made ATACMS ballistic missiles and British-made cruise missiles.

The Ukrainian military claims that Russia has been storing and launching Shahed attack drones from a site in proximity to Donetsk International Airport since 2024. The strike was aimed at damaging this facility and disrupting future drone attacks.

Earlier, operators from the 5th Assault Battalion of Ukraine's 92nd Assault Brigade used FPV (first-person view) drones to target enemy forces. A video shared on the brigade's official social media shows the attack in action.

A Ukrainian drone strikes two Russian soldiers riding horses. One of the soldiers and his horse were killed in the attack.

Russia has launched tens of thousands of Shahed drones towards Ukrainian cities and towns since 2022. Each drone carries 50 to 90 kg of explosives. In 2025, Russia reportedly launched 50,000 to 55,000 Shahed drones at targets in Ukraine.