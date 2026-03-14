"Injustice": Sole Muslim Woman On Trump's Religious Panel Quits Over Iran War

The only Muslim woman serving on the White House Religious Liberty Commission has resigned, two weeks after the US and Israel launched an unprovoked war on Iran.

Sameerah Munshi, appointed by Trump in 2025, announced she was stepping down because of the "injustice and atrocities" of the Trump administration both in the United States and abroad.

On X, she said she was very disturbed by the US government's "illegal war" against Iran. She argued that the military action was started without proper approval from the US Constitution or congressional authorisation.

"My name is Sameerah Munshi. I am a Presidential appointee serving as advisor to the White House Religious Liberty Commission. Today, I am resigning over the injustice and atrocities of this administration at home and abroad," she wrote in her statement.

My name is Sameerah Munshi. I am a Presidential appointee serving as advisor to the White House Religious Liberty Commission.



Today, I am resigning over the injustice and atrocities of this administration at home and abroad.



Full statement below ⬇️

Also here:… — Sameerah Munshi (@SameerahMunshi) March 13, 2026

Munshi strongly criticised the Trump administration over its actions in Iran. She accused the government of being responsible for the deaths of civilians, including children, during the military strikes. She also claimed that these actions were carried out to support Israel, which she called a "genocidal state".

"I am not resigning out of fear or intimidation from anyone affiliated with the Commission, the government, or any interest group. I am resigning because I have seen firsthand the injustice perpetrated by members of this commission, and I am unwilling to be associated with it any longer," she wrote.

Another reason for her to resign was the removal of commission member Carrie Prejean Boller, a former Miss California USA who later became a social media influencer, from the board.

Boller was removed from the commission in February. According to Dan Patrick, the Lieutenant Governor of Texas and chair of the commission, Boller tried to "hijack" a hearing that was supposed to focus on antisemitism. She was accused of promoting a "personal and political agenda".

Munshi said that she joined the board to speak for ordinary Americans whose voices were often not heard in the government.

Initially, she felt that people had more freedom to practice their religion in the US than in many other parts of the world. Then, she said she realised that the commission was being driven by hidden political motives rather than genuine dedication to protect religious freedom.

Munshi said many people were facing problems because of their views on Palestine. Citing an example, she said Boller was removed for expressing views based on her religious beliefs.

"I have seen this corrupt, dangerous administration's disregard for American citizens and the lives of innocents, and I am unwilling to be associated with it any longer. I support America over Israel, and unfortunately, that means I cannot support Trump or this government," her statement concluded.