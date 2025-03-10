Advertisement

Social Media Platform X Down For Thousands Of Users

There were more than 16,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the platform as of 6:02 a.m. ET, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Social Media Platform X Down For Thousands Of Users
There were more than 21,000 incidents of people reporting issues with X in US (Representational)

Social media platform X is down for thousands of users in the U.S. and the UK, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 21,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the platform in the US and more than 10,800 incidents in the UK, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

X did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Downdetector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports. The actual number of affected users may vary.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
X Down, X Server, Twitter Down
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now