Snap Chief Earns $638 Million In 2017, Third-Highest CEO Payout Ever

Mr Spiegel's payout trails the 2007 and 2008 compensations of Daniel Och, CEO of hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital Management Group, according to ISS Analytics, the data arm of Institutional Shareholder Services Inc.
Mr Och received $918.9 million and $1.19 billion as annual compensation for fiscal years 2007 and 2008.
Mr Spiegel's compensation is based on stock-based awards worth $636.6 million and salary and other compensation worth about $1.2 million, according to a security filing by Snap on Thursday.
"I believe this is the largest value we have seen in the 10 years we've been compiling annual 'highest-paid' CEO studies," said Dan Marcec, Director of Content at executive compensation data firm Equilar.
Mr Spiegel's official annual salary is $98,078 as of last year.
The company's shares fell 8 percent on Thursday, to again trade below the IPO price and analysts attributed the losses to users taking issue with Snap's latest redesign.
