Attacked Because Of 'Political Views': Slovak PM Blames Opposition For Shooting

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has said here that he did not believe last month's assassination attempt against him was carried out by a lone madman.

The Prime Minister on Wednesday claimed that an activist belonging to the Slovak opposition had tried to assassinate him because of his political views, in an extract of a speech posted on social media, adding that "I have no reason to believe that it was an attack by a lone madman".

This is Fico's first public appearance after being attacked by a gunman on May 15 in the town of Handlova in central Slovakia. According to Fico, he has been publicly warning of the probability of an assassination attempt against a government politician in Slovakia for several months, Xinhua news agency reported.

Fico also noted he expects to return to work at the end of June or the start of July, if his recovery goes smoothly.

He said he bore no hatred towards the 71-year-old attacker and would not take legal action against him.

"Ultimately, it is evident that he was only a messenger of evil and political hatred, which the politically unsuccessful and frustrated opposition has developed in Slovakia to unmanageable proportions," he said.

Fico's speech was published on the last day before a moratorium on political communications before the elections to the European Parliament.

Fico underwent two operations after the attack and was discharged from the Roosevelt Hospital in Banska Bystrica at the end of last month. He is currently in outpatient care at Saint Michael's Hospital in Bratislava.

