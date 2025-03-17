Indo-Slovak Ties Are Booming: Ambassador Robert Maxian

Slovak Ambassador to India Robert Maxian said on Monday that Raisina Dialogue is very important for them and Slovakia's participation of a "powerful delegation" demonstrates that his country is very much involved and interested in the developments happening in India.

Speaking to ANI, Maxian said that the ties between India and Slovakia is "booming" and the business between two nations crossed 1.3 billion euros last year. He also noted that Slovak investors are active in India.

"This event is very much of importance for us and that is supported by high-level delegation, I am having in India... I also have the Minister of Finance and I am having the State Secretary. I have more than 30 business people. The powerful delegation demonstrates that we are very much involved. We are very much interested in participating in the development and whatever is happening in India. We are integral part of it, the program of 2047 to become as a developed country," the Ambassador said.

"Slovakia would like to be a part of the Developed India 2047 program. Indo-Slovak ties are booming. The business has crossed 1.3 billion euros last year and it is the maximum positive level we have achieved. The Slovak investors are very active in India, but there are other very positive and tangible achievements, especially in culture and people-to-people ties," he added.

The 10th edition of the Raisina Dialogue, being co-hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs in partnership with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), will commence today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Raisina Dialogue today, where the chief guest, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, will deliver the keynote address. The event will be held from March 17-19.

"The Raisina Dialogue is India's premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community. According to the statement released by ORF, Raisina Dialogue is a multi-stakeholder, cross-sectoral discussion supported by several institutions, organisations, and individuals who are committed to the conference's mission," the official statement read.

Nearly 3,700 attendees and over 800 speakers and delegates from around 130 countries worldwide will attend the Raisina Dialogue. The participants include serving and former heads of state, ministers and lawmakers, diplomats, policy planners, military leaders, heads of multilateral institutions, business chiefs and eminent thinkers.

The theme of this year's Raisina Dialogue is "Kalachakra: People, Peace, Planet." The conversations during the Raisina Dialogue will be structured around six key thematic pillars: 'Politics Interrupted: Shifting Sands and Rising Tides', 'Resolving the Green Trilemma: Who, Where and How', 'Digital Planet: Agents', 'Agencies and Absences, Militant Mercantilism: Trade, Supply Chains and the Exchange Rate Addiction', 'The Tiger's Tale: Rewriting Development with a New Pen', 'Investing in Peace: Drivers, Institutions and Leadership'.

"The Dialogue will also host the Raisina Ideas Pod in partnership with Firstpost, India's premier international news platform, featuring specially curated ministerial sessions and conversations of issues of global importance. It looks into diverse topics, from Europe's role within the Indo-Pacific strategic theatre to the African Union's role within the G20," the official statement read.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)