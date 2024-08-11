Sloth Borne Virus That Has Killed People In Their 20s Rapidly Spreading In Europe

Oropouche can cause symptoms such as headaches, nausea, vomiting, and muscle and joint pains

A debilitating virus originating from sloths and transmitted by midges has been reported in Europe for the first time, officials have confirmed. In June and July, Europe saw 19 imported cases of the Oropouche virus, as reported by the European Center for Disease Control. Spain accounted for 12 cases, Italy for five, and Germany for two, the Manchester Evening News.

The virus is primarily spread through insect bites, including mosquitoes, and originates from pale-throated sloths, non-human primates, and birds.

Currently, there is no vaccine available for the virus, which belongs to the same family of diseases as Zika virus and Dengue Fever.

Dr Danny Altmann, a professor of Immunology at Imperial College London, told The Telegraph, "We should definitely be worried. Things are changing and may become unstoppable."

Outbreaks of the virus have previously been reported in several countries across South and Central America, as well as the Caribbean. In 2024, specific outbreaks were recorded in Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Peru, and more recently in Cuba.

Of the cases recorded in Europe, 18 involved recent travel to Cuba, while one case in Italy involved travel to Brazil.

Oropouche can cause symptoms such as headaches, nausea, vomiting, and muscle and joint pains, with more severe symptoms occurring occasionally. These symptoms typically subside after four days. According to the ECDC, fatal outcomes are extremely rare, and recovery is common.

However, The Lancet reported on July 25 that two deaths caused by Oropouche were recorded for the first time in Brazil, involving two young women with no underlying health conditions.

Between January and mid-July, more than 8,000 cases were reported in Brazil, Bolivia, Peru, Colombia, and Cuba.

The ECDC assesses the risk of infection for EU citizens travelling to or residing in epidemic areas as moderate due to the high number of cases reported in the Americas.

The European authority has advised travellers to affected regions to use personal protective measures to reduce the risk of insect bites, both during outdoor activities and inside homes. This includes the use of insect repellent and wearing long-sleeved shirts and long trousers.