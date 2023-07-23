Singer Lana Del Rey Spotted Working At A Restaurant In US, Pics Go Viral

The 38-year-old singer recently released her new album

Singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey was spotted working at a Waffle House in Alabama recently. Pictures and videos of Ms Rey brewing coffee and taking orders have gone viral on the internet.

The US pop artist, 38, was filmed by a fan behind the counter of the Waffle House making coffee, while wearing a uniform and name tag, reported Independent.

In the video, she can heard saying, "Oh look at this guy! Oh god, Charlie don't film him without his permission."

The caption of the now-viral video read, "Lana Del Rey working at a Waffle House today!"

See the post here:

According to Deadline, the 38-year-old singer recently released her new album, "Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd."

Social media users were confused if her new stint at the restaurant was part of her video, many also suggested gofundme for her.

A user commented, "We need to start a gofundme so she can record music again."

Another user wrote, "Every time Lana does something random it always makes my day because like what she is doing."

"Imagine casually going to a waffle house and seeing LANA DEL REY," a third user wrote.

Fourth user commented, "She looks so happy working there!"