Singapore-Bound Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Manila As Engine Fails

An airplane operated by South Korea's Asiana Airlines bound for Singapore made an emergency landing in Manila late on Saturday due to an engine problem, a company spokesman said.

The Asiana Airlines' Airbus 350 plane took off from Incheon in South Korea with about 310 passengers on board and landed in Manila after one of its engines failed, the spokesman said on Sunday.

No one was injured in the incident, he said.

