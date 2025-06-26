Should Treat Visa Applications On Merit: India On US Social Media Scrutiny

The Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday that the US should treat the applications of Indian students on the basis of merit after the US embassy issued guidelines requiring details of social media accounts of applicants.

"Visa and immigration matters pertain to the sovereign functions of any country. But we have seen the guidelines issued by the US embassy, requiring the provision of social media identifiers in visa applications," Mr Jaiswal said.

He added that, "But it is our belief that all visa applications of Indian nationals should be treated on the basis of merit. We remain engaged with the US side on all mobility and consular issues to ensure that the legitimate interests of Indian nationals are safeguarded."

The US Embassy in India, in a social post had asked Indian students to list all social media usernames or handles of every platform they have used in the last five years on their application form.

"Visa applicants are required to list all social media usernames or handles of every platform they have used in the last five years on the DS-160 visa application form. Applicants certify that the information in their visa application is true and correct before they sign and submit," the embassy said in a post on X.

The US Embassy in India shared the information in a brief statement issued on Thursday, which also cautioned against "omitting" social media information as it could lead to "visa denial and ineligibility for future visas".

This week, the US has resumed processing student visa applications and has asked all students applying for visas to make their social media accounts public for background check.

"Effective immediately, all individuals applying for an F, M, or J nonimmigrant visa are requested to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media accounts to public to facilitate the vetting necessary to establish their identity and admissibility to the United States under US law," the US embassy in India posted on X.

This comes in the backdrop of the US' effort to "enhance security and ensure the integrity" of the visa process.

