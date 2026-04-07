Iraq's Kataeb Hezbollah Says Will Release Kidnapped US Journalist

Iraq's powerful Kataeb Hezbollah armed group announced on Tuesday that it would release US journalist Shelly Kittleson, a week after she was kidnapped in Baghdad.

"In recognition of the national stances of the outgoing prime minister, we have decided to release the American defendant Shelly Kittleson, on the condition that she leaves the country immediately," Abu Mujahid al-Assaf, a security official in the Iran-backed group, said in a brief statement.

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