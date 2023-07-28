Shakira Rescued By Crane Amid Rat Attack While Filming Video Dressed As Mermaid

Shakira said she was trapped in the cumbersome mermaid costume.

Colombian singer Shakira revealed on Wednesday that an unforeseen encounter with a rat during the filming of her latest music video for the song 'Copa Vacia' triggered a series of unfortunate events. In a video shared on her Instagram account, the 46-year-old 'Hips Don't Lie' singer can be seen dressed as a mermaid with pink hair, lying amidst a pile of trash. The camera then captures the furry intruder as it scampers towards Shakira, causing her to scream and hurriedly jump up, leaving her hair extensions behind.

Trapped in the cumbersome mermaid costume, the Latin icon struggles to escape from the rodent's presence as it curiously explores the remnants of her pink wig. The video is aptly captioned, "Cosas que le pasan hasta a las sirenas (Things that happen even to mermaids)."

The music video for the single, released alongside the song in June, narrates the story of a mermaid taken from her ocean home and put on display in a tank. The song features fellow Colombian singer Manuel Turizo, according to New York Post.

Taking to Instagram, Shakira shared with her followers the challenges she faced while portraying the mermaid. In a subsequent Instagram broadcast, she mentioned how her mermaid character "sacrifices a lot for love, ending up in the trash amongst rats, but thankfully finds herself in her natural habitat".

Shakira disclosed that she had difficulty getting out of the tank during filming, leading the production staff to come to her rescue. "The fish tank broke, the set began to flood and they had to take me out of there," Shakira told Hola! "I couldn't go out because I had a mermaid tail, and I couldn't climb out." The singer further said that a crane had to be used to safely remove her from the wreckage.

Shakira jokingly recounted how Turizo had warned her about the tank breaking, a prediction that came true despite her belief in impeccable safety standards on set.

The video drew reactions from Shakira's fans, with some light-hearted comments and playful remarks. Despite the mishaps, the singer is grateful that the incident turned into a mere anecdote and expressed her relief at being able to share the story with everyone.