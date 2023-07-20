Shakira Being Probed For Alleged Tax Fraud, Prosecutor Seeks 8-Years Jail

Shakira to stand trial at the end of the year in another case related to over 14.5 million euros. (File)

A Spanish court said on Thursday it has started a new investigation against Colombian singer Shakira linked to alleged fraud on income and wealth tax in 2018.

The court in the northeastern town of Esplugues de Llobregat, near Barcelona, did not provide further details in its statement.

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer, 46, is expected to stand trial towards the end of the year in another case relating to over 14.5 million euros ($14.31 million) in back taxes owed between 2012 and 2014. In that case, the prosecutor is seeking up to an eight-year prison term against the star, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak.

The prosecutor did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the new case. Shakira's legal team said they would comment later in the day.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)