Several Killed In Blast In Afghanistan's Kabul, Says Taliban Ministry

"According to preliminary reports, a number of people were killed and injured," Interior Ministry spokesperson Abdul Mateen Qani told Reuters, adding that details would be released later.

The Shahr-e-Naw area is considered one of the most secure areas in Kabul. (Representational)
Kabul:

Several people were killed in a blast in Afghan capital Kabul's Shahr-e-Naw area, the Taliban interior ministry said on Monday.

The Shahr-e-Naw area is home to foreigners and is considered one of the most secure areas in Kabul.

