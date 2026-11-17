A MiG-29 fighter jet crashed in Serbia's north on Tuesday killing the pilot, the defence ministry said.

The accident happened near the town of Stara Pazova, about 45 kilometres (28 miles) northwest of the capital Belgrade at around 08:45 am (0745 GMT), it said.

The 53-year-old pilot died.

The state-run broadcaster RTS reported earlier that the plane crashed in a field between the towns of Nova Pazova and Stara Pazova.

Military police were dispatched to the scene.

"A commission was established to investigate the incident and determine the circumstances surrounding it, as well as any potential responsibility on the part of the military," the defence ministry statement said.

Serbian air force experts would also investigate the cause, it added.

In 2024, Serbia agreed to buy 12 French-made Rafale aircraft worth 2.7 billion euros ($2.9) billion to replace its ageing fleet of Russian MiGs.

The deal was agreed during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to the Balkan nation in August 2024.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)