See Pics: Melania Trump Reveals White House Holiday Decorations

Melania Trump on Monday unveiled the holiday decorations for her family's first Christmas back at the White House and her theme is "Home Is Where the Heart Is."

The decor also nods to next year's 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776 and founding of the United States of America.

Several dozen volunteer decorators from across the country helped deck the halls of the Executive Mansion with 75 wreaths, 51 Christmas trees, more than 700 feet (213 meters) of garland, more than 2,000 strands of lights, over 25,000 feet (7,620 meters) of ribbon, over 2,800 gold stars, more than 10,000 butterflies and 120 pounds (54 kilograms) of gingerbread.

This Christmas, let's celebrate the love we hold within ourselves and share it with the world around us. After all, wherever we are, we can create a home filled with endless possibilities. pic.twitter.com/VouZAtLpHU — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 1, 2025

But a couple of things are different this year because President Donald Trump tore down the East Wing to build a ballroom he's long desired.

The official White House Christmas tree, which is always on display in the Blue Room, is doing double duty by also honoring Gold Star families, those that lost a member during active-duty military service.

That tree was an East Wing fixture and the first one visitors encountered after they entered through those doors, but the building and a covered walkway, or colonnade, connecting it to the White House were demolished by Trump in October as part of his ballroom plan.

Public tours, which had been suspended because of the construction, are to resume Tuesday but with a shorter route limited to just the State Floor, which includes the East Room; the Green, Blue and Red Rooms; the State Dining Room; the Cross Hall; and the Grand Foyer.

The Library and the Vermeil and China Rooms on the Ground Floor, one level below the State Floor, were cut from the tour because of the construction.

The White House expects tens of thousands of visitors for holiday tours, receptions and parties before Christmas. Visitors will now enter through the North Portico doors on Pennsylvania Avenue using a new, semi-permanent walkway and entrance.

A White House statement said Christmas is a time to celebrate what makes the US exceptional and that, while every home has its own traditions, Americans are united by shared values.

"In every community, we are lifted by simple acts of kindness that reflect the enduring American spirit of generosity, patriotism, and gratitude," the statement said. "These moments remind us that the heart of America is strong and that Home Is Where The Heart Is."

The first lady and Usha Vance, whose husband is Vice President JD Vance, met at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington later Monday to spend time with military spouses and join them in assembling care packages of Rice Krispies Treats and other snacks, and writing holiday cards for deployed service members as part of an American Red Cross effort.

Melania Trump said spouses show a resilience that few outside the military understand.

"We speak regularly of the bravery of our service members, and we should," she said. "But we must also illuminate the bravery of those who walk beside them, the spouses who carry the weight of family life on top of their own dreams."

The decorations touch every room on the State Floor, transforming it into a holiday wonderland.

Trees in the East Room are trimmed in patriotic red, white and blue and national symbols, including golden eagle tree toppers, to highlight the coming America250 national celebration.

The official White House Christmas tree in the Blue Room is decorated with gold stars to honor families who lost a member during active-duty military service. This tree traditionally recognizes each state and territory in some fashion, and this year's fir is laden with ornaments showcasing the official bird and flower of each.

The Green Room celebrates family fun, featuring large portraits George Washington and Donald Trump, the first and current presidents, respectively, each made from more than 6,000 Lego puzzle pieces.

Thousands of blue butterflies decorate the Red Room, where the centerpiece tree celebrates young people and pays tribute to Melania Trump's Fostering the Future initiative, which support people who have been in foster care as part of her Be Best child-focused program.

A holiday highlight, the gingerbread White House on display in the State Dining Room shows off the mansion's South Portico and offers a special glimpse into the Yellow Oval Room, a sitting room off the Truman Balcony in the president's private living quarters on the second floor.

It was made using 120 pounds (54 kilograms) of gingerbread, 100 pounds (45 kilograms) of pastillage, a sugar-based modeling paste; over 10 pounds (4.5 kilograms) of chocolate and 5 pounds (2.2 kilograms) of royal icing.

Part of the White House creche is on display in the Grand Foyer while the rest of it is undergoing a restoration overseen by the curator's office.

