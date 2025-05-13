Sean 'Diddy' Combs Says Love Life On Trial As State Alleges Plot

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Sean Combs' trial centers on allegations of racketeering and sex trafficking, with the defense arguing it's about consensual adult relationships. The prosecution claims he used violence and manipulation for drug-fueled parties.

The prosecution against Sean Combs amounts to putting his sex and love life on trial, Combs' attorney argued in opening statements.

"This case is about voluntary adult choices made by capable adults in consensual relationships," Combs attorney Teny Geragos told the 12-person jury Monday morning. "This case is about Sean Combs' private sex life. The government has no place in his bedrooms."

The case is really about "love, jealousy" and infidelity, Geragos said.

The defense laid out their argument that the state was prosecuting Combs' lawful sexual predilections and tumultuous romantic relationships after the government painted a different picture.

Combs used violence, threats, drugs, and money to coerce two women-the singer Cassie and an unnamed Jane Doe-into drug-fueled days-long sex parties with prostitutes, US Attorney Emily Johnson said. Combs filmed the women with male escorts and blackmailed them with the tapes, Johnson said.

"This case is not about a celebrity's sexual preferences," Johnson told jurors. Over two decades, Combs used kidnapping, arson, drugs, assault and bribery to stay "king" of a conspiracy intended to "feed his every desire."

The opening remarks illustrated the competing theories of the case jurors will be presented with-a lawful if chaotic romantic life, or a criminal scheme to keep Combs plied with drugs, women, and power.

Combs is charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. The trial before Southern District of New York Judge Arun Subramanian is expected to last eight weeks. Combs faces up to life in prison if convicted.

Sean Combs or Puff Daddy

It wasn't just conflicting theories of the facts presented Monday morning, but competing portraits of Combs the man.

The defense sought to soften his image. Combs' attorney painted him as a rags-to-riches story-but acknowledged a temper she said he's ashamed of. At one point, Combs stood up in the courtroom at Geragos' urging. He wore a tan sweater and sported a gray beard.

Jurors may know him by many names, Geragos said. "Standing in this courtroom at 55, in the place he was born and raised, he's going by the name he was born with: Sean Combs," Geragos said. "He grew up in Harlem and came from little," the attorney said. "He worked for it-no one gave him a dime."

But Combs could get angry or even violent, she said, stressing the violent moments don't amount to the charges the government has accused him of.

The government painted Combs as the top of a pyramid who exploited his money and power over underlings. "To the public he was Puff Daddy or Diddy, a cultural icon, a businessman, larger-than-life," the prosecutor said. "Another side to him ran a criminal enterprise. You are going to hear about 20 years of this defendant's crimes. He had an inner circle of bodyguards and employees who helped him commit crimes and cover them up."

Race of Jurors Challenged

Before opening statements began Monday morning, the defense and prosecutors struck a 45-person panel of prospective jurors down to 12. Combs' defense attorney challenged the government's strikes after, saying they'd excused Black potential jurors based on race.

An assistant US attorney walked the judge through the reasons for the challenged exclusions, saying they weren't race-based. The reasons included one potential juror calling a cop an "asshole," another having a family member who served prison time, and one juror knowing too many potential witnesses, among other reasons. The prosecutor also noted there was a racially diverse jury with those selected.

The judge denied Combs' challenge to the government's strikes and said Combs failed to show purposeful discrimination.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)