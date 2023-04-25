Scotland Cops Stop To Find A Car Full Of Heroin, Cocaine, Chips. And Also A Lamb

The lamb has been taken in by a local farmer.

Cops in Scotland were left scratching their heads after they found a little lamb inside a car carrying 10,000 pounds (Rs 10,17,400) worth of drugs, Metro reported. The incident occurred on Sunday when Police Scotland stopped a car on a motorway near Glasgow and made the bizarre discovery.

A police dog Billy sniffed out the drugs, and the police found heroin with an estimated value of 7,000 pounds and cocaine worth around 3,000 pounds. Two men, and a woman, were arrested and charged with drug offences.

Later, Police Scotland joked about the situation on social media, saying that the car was ''not a Lamborghini.'' They also shared pictures of the lamb sitting on the back seat along with a bag of chips, and also a positive drug test.

They tweeted, ''Oh, ewe! Officers from #GlasgowRP stopped this vehicle (not a Lamborghini!) on the #M74 J3 NB yesterday. In addition to this wee fella, roughly £10k in Class A drugs were recovered with assistance from @PSOSDogs. The driver was further arrested for failing the roadside swap for cocaine.''

See the image here:

Oh ewe! Officers from #GlasgowRP stopped this vehicle (not a Lamborghini!) on the #M74 J3 NB yesterday. In addition to this wee fella roughly £10k in Class A drugs were recovered with assistance from @PSOSDogs. Driver further arrested for failing the roadside swap for cocaine. pic.twitter.com/K2HItyaVN9 — Road Policing Scotland (@PSOSRoads) April 23, 2023

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers in Glasgow have seized drugs with a potential value of 10,000 pounds from a vehicle on the M74 northbound. Around 18:10 BST on Saturday, 22 April, 2023, officers stopped a car on the M74 northbound carriageway, near junction 3.

The three occupants of the vehicle were arrested and a search of the car was carried out with assistance from the dog unit. PD Billy entered the car and indicated drugs were present. Two men, aged 52 and 53, and one woman, aged 38, were arrested and charged with drugs offences. They have been reported to the procurator fiscal."

