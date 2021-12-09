Saudi Man Mistaken For Khashoggi Suspect Says French Custody Like 'Zoo'

Jamal Khashoggi was a prominent Saudi who lived in self-exile in US and wrote for The Washington Post

The Saudi man who was mistakenly arrested in France over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi felt like he was "in a zoo" during his detention, he told Saudi TV on Thursday.

Khalid al-Otaibi, looking tired and pale and wearing a black sweater and black cap, was arrested at Paris's main airport on Tuesday before being released a day later.

"They took me to a room that is all glass and is used for criminals and has surveillance and does not have good ventilation," he told state-owned Al-Ekhbariya TV.

"I was trying to sleep all night, but I couldn't because the place was uncomfortable," he added. "They were watching me like I was in a zoo."

"They asked me if I wanted to eat and they gave me water in an unclean cup," he said.

Otaibi was the victim of a case of mistaken identity as he shares his name with a man wanted under an international arrest warrant in connection with Khashoggi's killing.

The other Otaibi is suspected of being part of the hit squad that carried out Khashoggi's murder at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

"I tried to avoid problems," the released man said of his ordeal. "At the beginning they prevented me from talking to the embassy.

"In the morning an officer came and the communication became better. Then the embassy came with a lawyer and they took me out."

