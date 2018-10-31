Jamal Khashoggi Strangled As Soon As He Entered Consulate: Turkish Prosecutor

Jamal Khashoggi was last seen entering Saudi consulate on October 2.

Journalist Jamal Khashoggi was "strangled" as soon as he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul and his body was then "cut into pieces" under a "premeditated plan", Turkey's chief prosecutor said Wednesday.

The office of Irfan Fidan added that talks with Saudi Arabia's chief prosecutor, who had visited Istanbul, had produced "no concrete results" on the killing of Khashoggi on October 2.