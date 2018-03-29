Saudi Crown Prince To Meet Oprah Winfrey On US Tour: Report The 36-page document seen by the daily detailed that the prince will meet Winfrey in Los Angeles at the tail end of his tour. Several government officials, media figures and business leaders were scheduled to meet him.

9 Shares EMAIL PRINT A leaked copy of his itinerary shed light on his US tour. (File) Washington: Saudi Arabia's powerful Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud is likely to meet US media mogul Oprah Winfrey as part of his ongoing tour in the US, leaked documents have shown.



A leaked copy of his itinerary, which was obtained by the Independent daily, shed light on the full extent of his American charm offensive.



The 36-page document seen by the daily detailed that the prince will meet Winfrey in Los Angeles at the tail end of his tour. Several government officials, media figures and business leaders were scheduled to meet him.



After meeting US President Donald Trump and his administration on his arrival in Washington on March 19, the Crown Prince went to Boston. He is currently in New York and will travel on to Houston, Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles.



On Tuesday, the Crown Prince was believed to have met former President Bill Clinton, former US Secretary of States Henry Kissinger and Hillary Clinton, New York state senator Chuck Schumer, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and businessman and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.



Current government officials on the Crown Prince's schedule included nominee for new US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Vice President Mike Pence, senior advisor and unofficial Middle East envoy Jared Kushner, outgoing National Security Adviser HR McMaster and Defence Secretary James Mattis, according to the daily.



He will also meet US former President Barack Obama, former State Secretary John Kerry, General David Petraeus and Condoleezza Rice, as well as pay a visit to George W. Bush's Texas ranch.



From the world of business, Bin Salman will meet Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Peter Thiel, as well as the heads of other multinational corporations while in the US.



The US and Saudi Arabia have grown closer under Donald Trump, with the President backing Riyadh particularly on Iran.



The US signed off on a $670 million arms sale to Saudi Arabia after the Crown Prince held a meeting with Pentagon chief James Mattis last week.



The US State Department also approved the sale of thousands of anti-tank missiles as well as helicopter and tank parts for US-made vehicles that the kingdom already owns.



