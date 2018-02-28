Saudi Crown Prince To Visit Washington On March 19

The much anticipated trip to Washington will follow a visit to Britain on March 7 for talks with Prime Minister Theresa May.
US President Donald Trump hosted Prince Mohammed in March 2017, just weeks after taking office, and he chose Saudi Arabia for his first official overseas visit as president.
Prince Mohammed, who was named heir in June 2017, is also expected to visit France in the coming weeks.
The government source did not comment on Prince Mohammed's schedule in Washington.
Saudi Arabia viewed Trump's predecessor president Barack Obama as too accommodating towards Iran -- particularly on negotiating a 2015 nuclear deal.