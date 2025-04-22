PM Modi To Meet "Brother" MBS Soon, Talks Of "Limitless" India-Saudi Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a strategically significant visit to Saudi Arabia as the two nations aim to elevate their ties to an all new level. Several crucial agreements have been lined-up for the two leaders to sign, marking a historic moment in bilateral relations.

Even before PM Modi landed in Jeddah, his aircraft - Air India One - was escorted by several Saudi Air Force F-15 fighter jets in a symbolic gesture of respect accorded to only the closest strategic allies. The Royal Saudi Air Force's gesture also highlights the ever-deepening defence cooperation between the two countries.

Upon his arrival, the Prime Minister was given a 21-gun salute as members of the Indian community sang "Saare Jahan Se Achha".

Referring to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as "my brother", Prime Minister Modi, who is the first Indian PM in more than 40 years to visit Jeddah, said, "Landed in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This visit will strengthen the friendship between India and Saudi Arabia. Eager to take part in the various programmes today and tomorrow."

In an interview to Arab News, PM Modi also called Saudi Arabia "a trusted friend, strategic ally, and one of India's most valued partners", adding that the India-Saudi partnership has "limitless potential and possibilities".

PM Modi and the Saudi Crown Prince will co-chair the second meeting of the Saudi-India Strategic Partnership Council, established during Prime Minister Modi's 2019 visit, which was aimed to strengthen bilateral and strategic ties between the two nations.

During the meeting, the two global leaders will sign six key agreements in the fields of defence and space, energy, health, science and scientific research, culture, and advanced technology. The bilateral talks will also explore investment opportunities in India and enhancing economic and business ties between the two nations.

PM Modi will also reportedly discuss issues related to the Hajj pilgrimage and seek a higher quota for Indian pilgrims.

Besides the strategic council meeting and bilateral talks, PM Modi will visit a factory and interact with Indian workers.

Saudi Arabia, which is home to more than 2.7 million Indians - the largest diaspora in the West Asian country - has also organised an event called 'Marhaba Modi', where PM Modi will address the "vibrant Indian community". Tens of thousands of Indians and locals will be attending the event.

