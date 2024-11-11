Saudi Crown Prince Speaks To Donald Trump In Late-Night Phone Call

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman called Donald Trump in the early hours of Wednesday to express his joy at the Republican's return to power, according to two people with knowledge of the exchange.

Trump strengthened US ties with Saudi Arabia during his previous term. The bi-lateral relationship during the administration of President Joe Biden was initially soured by Biden's criticism of the kingdom over the 2018 murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Saudi Arabia's 39-year old de facto ruler placed the call shortly after Trump delivered his victory speech in Palm Beach, Florida, said the two individuals, who did not wish to be identified because they were discussing a private matter.

A spokesperson for Trump didn't respond to a request for comment.

Trump told Saudi-owned Al Arabiya news channel last month that one of his priorities would be to expand the Abraham Accords to include normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia. The Accords were signed in 2020 during Trump's first term and saw diplomatic ties established between Israel and Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

Trump told Al Arabiya that Saudi Arabia's relations with the US "could never be great with a guy like Biden."

"With me, it will be great and I have great respect for Saudi Arabia," he said.

Trump and the Crown Prince have frequently praised one another in public, and Saudi Arabia was the first country Trump visited when he became president in 2017.

After a frosty start under Biden, relations between the two countries began to improve as the two countries started talks over a defense treaty and technological and nuclear cooperation tied to Riyadh's recognition of Israel.

Riyadh has hardened its position on normalizing relations since the Israel-Hamas war and the spread of the conflict to Lebanon. The kingdom says future relations with Israel depend on the establishment of a Palestinian state.

