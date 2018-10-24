Saudi Consulate Vehicle Searched In Istanbul In Khashoggi Probe: Report

It was not immediately clear whether any of the items belonged to Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and Saudi national who disappeared after visiting the consulate in Istanbul.

World | | Updated: October 24, 2018 06:00 IST
The search of the vehicle in the car park has been halted and will resume on Wednesday, the report said.

Istanbul: 

Turkish investigators have found two suitcases and other items in a Saudi consulate car in Istanbul, as part of the investigation into the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, broadcaster CNN Turk reported on Tuesday.

A Reuters witness said a Saudi team accompanied the Turkish investigators as they carried out the search in a car park where the vehicle was found in Istanbul's Sultangazi district on Monday.

Turkish officials suspect Khashoggi was killed and dismembered inside the consulate by Saudi agents on Octpober 2. On video footage he did not appear to be carrying belongings when he entered the consulate that day.

The search of the vehicle in the car park has been halted and will resume on Wednesday morning, the broadcaster said.

