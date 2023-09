Saudi Arabia will obtain a nuclear weapon if its rival Iran does so first, Mohammed bin Salman said.

Saudi Arabia will obtain a nuclear weapon if its rival Iran does so first, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in an interview released Wednesday.

"If they get one, we have to get one," the de facto leader of the Gulf nation told Fox News.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)