Satya Nadella Welcomes Grok 4 To Azure AI Foundry, Elon Musk Responds

Microsoft has added Grok 4, the latest language model from Elon Musk's AI startup xAI, to its Azure AI Foundry platform. Grok 4 in Azure can now help businesses with advanced reasoning, real-time insights, and enhanced memorisation, all powered by Azure.

Satya Nadella, Microsoft CEO, welcomed the addition, saying, "Welcome Grok 4 to Azure AI Foundry."

Welcome Grok 4 to Azure AI Foundry! https://t.co/4dlx36kV6v — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) September 29, 2025

Elon Musk, founder of xAI, thanked Satya Nadella for the collaboration. "Thanks, Satya!" he wrote on social media platform X.

Grok 4 features a 128,000-token context window, allowing it to process longer conversations and documents. It can also use built-in tools and search the web in real time, so businesses can get the latest information.

Microsoft, in a blog post, said Grok 4 was trained on xAI's supercomputer called Colossus, which is much more powerful than what was used for Grok 3, about 10 times bigger in training capacity.

The design of Grok 4 is different from older versions. It focuses on reinforcement learning (RL) and multi-agent systems, which help the AI learn by solving problems and improving itself rather than just memorising data.

Grok 4's ability to think step by step, like a scientist or detective, is said to be its best feature. Instead of just giving an answer from memory, it works through the problem logically. "It has strong proficiency in math (solving competition-level problems), science, and humanities questions," said Microsoft.

One of Grok 4's strengths is that it can use real-time data from outside sources. It's like having a research assistant that can check the latest information online, not just rely on what it learned during training.

Unlike some other AI models, Grok 4 summarises and analyses documents, spots mistakes, or answers detailed questions without losing track of earlier parts. Grok 4 can handle very large input texts in one shot. This means it can keep all the important information in mind and give smarter, more accurate answers.

