Salwan Momika, Man Who Burnt Quran In 2023 Sparking Huge Protests Shot Dead In Sweden

Stockholm:
A Stockholm court was due to rule on Thursday whether Salwan Momika, a Christian Iraqi who burned Korans at a slew of protests, was guilty of inciting ethnic hatred. It postponed the ruling, saying "one of the defendents has died."
A man who repeatedly burnt the Koran in 2023 in Sweden, sparking outrage in Muslim countries, has been shot dead, media reported Thursday, with police confirming a man died in a shooting the day before.
