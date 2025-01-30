Salwan Momika, Man Who Burnt Quran In 2023 Sparking Huge Protests Shot Dead In Sweden

A man who repeatedly burnt the Koran in 2023 in Sweden, sparking outrage in Muslim countries, has been shot dead, media reported Thursday, with police confirming a man died in a shooting the day before.

A Stockholm court was due to rule on Thursday whether Salwan Momika, a Christian Iraqi who burned Korans at a slew of protests, was guilty of inciting ethnic hatred. It postponed the ruling, saying "one of the defendents has died."



More details to follow.