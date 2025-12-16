"Bondi Beach Shooters Driven by ISIS ideology": Australian PM Albanese

Sajid Akram and Naveed Akram, the father-son duo who killed 15 people on Sydney's Bondi Beach during a mass shooting, appeared to be driven by "Islamic State ideology" when they opened fire on a Jewish festival, said Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Gunmen, aged 50 and 24, targeted a Jewish Hanukkah celebration at the famous beach on Sunday evening. Sajid Akram, who was shot by police, died on the spot, while his son was in critical condition in the hospital, police said on Monday.

Authorities have described the attack as an anti-semitic act of terrorism but have so far given little detail on the deeper motivations.

What The Prime Minister Said

Albanese gave one of the first hints that the pair had been radicalised before committing "mass murder".

"It would appear that this was motivated by Islamic State (IS) ideology," Albanese said.

"The ideology that has been around for more than a decade that led to this ideology of hate, and in this case, a preparedness to engage in mass murder."

Albanese said Naveed Akram had come to the attention of Australia's intelligence agency in 2019 -- but he was not considered an imminent threat at the time.

"He was drawn to their attention because of his association with others. Two of the people he was associated with were charged and went to jail, but he was not seen at that time to be a person of interest," he said.

About The Attack

Carrying long-barrelled guns, they peppered the beach with bullets for 10 minutes before police shot and killed father Sajid. Naveed was arrested and is now in a coma in a hospital with serious injuries, under police guard.

Health officials said Tuesday that 25 people were still being treated in hospitals, 10 of them in critical condition. Those receiving care include children.

Also among them is a man who was captured on video appearing to tackle and disarm one apparent assailant before pointing the man's weapon at him, then setting the gun on the ground. The man was identified by Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke as Ahmed al Ahmed.

The violence erupted at the end of a summer day when thousands had flocked to Bondi Beach, an icon of Australia's cultural life. They included hundreds gathered for the Chanukah by the Sea event celebrating the start of the Jewish festival with food, face painting and a petting zoo.