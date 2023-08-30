Russia's Northwestern Airport Under Drone Attack, 4 Planes Damaged: Report

At least four transport aircraft damaged in drone attack in Russia's Pskov.

Russia's military is repelling a drone attack at an airport in the airport in the city of Pskov in western Russia, where four transport aircraft were damaged, officials said early on Wednesday.

"The Ministry of Defence is repelling a drone attack on Pskov airport," Pskov Governor Mikhail Vedernikov wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

According to initial reports, he said, there were no injuries.

Tass news agency, quoting emergency services, said four Il-76 transport aircraft, long the workhorse of the Russian military, were damaged at the military airfield.

"As a result of the drone attack, four Il-76 aircraft were damaged. A fire broke out and two planes burst into flames," Tass reported.

Videos posted by Russian media showed thick black smoke rising over the airport. They cited posts of local residents who heard explosions and gunfire.

Reports on Telegram channels said anti-aircraft systems were in action around the city, located close to the borders of Latvia and Estonia.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)