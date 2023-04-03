Russian Teen Accused Of Hiring Hitmen To Kill Mother After Being Ordered To Breakup With Boyfriend

The teenager was angry after being ordered by her mother to break up with her boyfriend.

A 14-year-old girl in Russia has been arrested after allegedly hiring hitmen to murder her mother, Metro reported. The teenager was reportedly angry after being ordered by her mother to break up with her boyfriend.

As per the report, 38-year-old Anastasia Milosskaya was found wrapped in plastic and dumped in a skip after being beaten and strangled to death near Moscow, Russia. Investigators suspect that the girl and her 15-year-old boyfriend who was living in her family's flat, are behind the killing. According to Russian police, the pair paid two other teenagers to kill Ms Milosskaya for £3,650 (Rs 3,72,156).

The conspiracy was hatched after the mother had reportedly ordered the boyfriend to leave the family's residence, believing he was a bad influence on her daughter. When she arrived home from work, she was brutally murdered.

Meanwhile, the alleged killers then left her body in the flat where the girl and boy continued to live, only returning to dispose of the corpse two days later. Investigators have also alleged that the girl and her friend intended to live on her mother's savings of more than £30,000.

"She spoke about hating her mother many times, even though her mother was a good person who loved her," News.com.au quoted a friend of the girl as saying.

Other sources said the victim had sought to improve her life and always cared for her daughter.

The contract killers, all aged between 14 and 17, are remanded in a young persons' detention facility for one month pending further investigations. The maximum sentence the youths face is 10 years, to be initially served in a youth correctional colony.