Putin Shows No Sign Of Engaging In Diplomacy: Kamala Harris

Russian President Vladimir Putin shows no sign of being willing to engage in diplomacy, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Friday during a visit to Romania in the third week of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Harris expressed U.S. support for Romania's efforts to help refugees from Ukraine and restated America's commitment to protecting fellow NATO members during a tour of the alliance's eastern flank countries. She said any attack on or targeting of civilians in Ukraine is a war crime.

