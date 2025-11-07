Advertisement

Ukraine Says Talks With US On Tomahawk Missiles "Positive"

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that, for now, he is not considering a deal that would allow Ukraine to obtain long-range Tomahawk missiles for use against Russia.

Ukraine is engaged in "positive" talks about buying Tomahawk missiles and other long-range weaponry with the United States, Ukraine's ambassador to the US, Olha Stefanishyna, told Bloomberg News on Thursday.

