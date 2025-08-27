Russian, Chinese Submarines Conduct 1st-Ever Joint Patrol In Pacific Region

The Russian and Chinese navies have carried out their first-ever joint patrol in the Pacific region, according to a media report on Wednesday.

"The joint patrol was launched in early August, after the Russian-Chinese drills Maritime Interaction 2025 had concluded in the Sea of Japan," the state-run TASS news agency reported, quoting a statement issued by the Russian navy.

Brand new level of military coordination pic.twitter.com/7MNXkOrvDS — RT (@RT_com) August 27, 2025

"The diesel-electric submarine Volkhov of the Pacific Fleet and a submarine of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy took to patrol along an approved route in the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea," it said.

After completing the mission, the crews returned to their respective home bases. Amid the growing Indo-Pacific posture of the Western navies to contain China, Moscow and Beijing have intensified their naval interaction.

Earlier this year, Russian and Chinese navies had conducted a joint patrol "to strengthen naval cooperation between the two countries, ensure peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, monitor the maritime area and protect Russian and Chinese maritime economic facilities".

