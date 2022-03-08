White House Says 'No Decision' Yet From Biden On Ban Of Russian Oil Imports

White House says question had raised during Biden's talks with leaders of Germany, France and UK.

US President Joe Biden has made no decision at this stage on a possible ban on imports of Russian oil and gas in response to the invasion of Ukraine, the White House said.

"No decision has been made at this point," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

She said the question had been raised during Biden's talks Monday with the leaders of Germany, France and Britain, while adding: "We have different capacities and capabilities."

